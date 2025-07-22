Erik Menendez Hospitalized, Diagnosed With 'Serious' Medical Condition: Reports

According to multiple reports, the younger brother has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated at the prison for an undisclosed condition.

It is unclear whether he will need to be sent to an outside facility or receive specialized treatment, according to TMZ.

An attorney for the family appeared on TMZ Live on Tuesday and called Menendez's condition "serious," but did not go into additional detail.

Erik and his brother Lyle were convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in August 1989 and were re-sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, making them eligible for parole after more than three decades behind bars.

Their next parole board hearing is scheduled for late August.

