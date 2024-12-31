Manhunt Underway After Shooting Locks Down Entire NJ Town

Around 6 p.m., the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced that 52-year-old Daniel Williams is being sought in connection with a shooting investigation in Allentown. Police said only that the incident happened in the afternoon hours.

The shelter-in-place was issued at approximately 2 p.m. and was lifted two hours later.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Allentown has a population of about 1,734 people. The borough borders the townships of Upper Freehold in Monmouth County and Robbinsville in Mercer County.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.