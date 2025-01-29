Engine Stall Risk Sparks Recall For 294K+ Honda, Acura Vehicles

Honda, which also owns Acura, announced the recall in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The 294,612 recalled vehicles include select 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type S, 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type S, and 2023-2025 Honda Pilot models.

A software error in the fuel injection electronic control unit (FI-ECU) could cause an engine to stall or a vehicle to lose power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. American Honda identified the issue through monitoring vehicle sensor data and determined a software update was needed.

Dealers will reprogram the FI-ECU for free, Honda said. Notification letters will be mailed to owners on Monday, Mar. 17.

Owners can check if their vehicle is affected by visiting the recall websites for Honda and Acura. They can also call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

Affected drivers can also contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 or by visiting the agency's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.