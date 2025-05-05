Enforcement Starts For Real ID Nationwide: Here's What To Know

Enforcement begins Wednesday, May 7.

Passed in 2005 in response to 9/11 Commission recommendations, the REAL ID Act established tougher security standards for state-issued licenses and ID cards.

REAL ID credentials will be essential for domestic air travel, entering federal buildings, and accessing certain restricted facilities.

REAL ID-compliant licenses are available in all 50 states.

To get a REAL ID, visit your local DMV with required documents, including proof of identity, Social Security number, and residency. Some states also offer Enhanced IDs, which permit border crossings into Canada, Mexico, and select Caribbean nations without a passport.

For more info on acceptable ID types, enforcement details, and compliance tips, visit TSA.gov/real-id.

