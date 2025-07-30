Energy Drink Cans Contain Vodka Seltzer, FDA Recall Warns: What To Know

High Noon is recalling certain 12-packs of its vodka seltzer, the Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday, July 30. The alcoholic beverage was discovered in cans labeled as Celsius energy drinks.

The recall affects certain High Noon Beach Variety Packs sent to distributors and retailers in several states, including New York and Virginia. The packs of 12-ounce cans were shipped between Monday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 23.

Some cans in two production lots are labeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz Edition but contain the vodka seltzer instead. No injuries or illnesses have been reported, but High Noon warned that drinking from these mislabeled cans could lead to unintentional alcohol consumption.

The affected Celsius cans have silver lids instead of the usual black ones.

"The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon," an FDA notice said.

Customers should not drink any of the affected Celsius Astro Vibe cans, even if the cans were purchased separately from a High Noon variety pack. High Noon also said consumers should dispose of those cans immediately.

Packs or cans with different lot codes are not part of the recall and are safe to drink. Anyone seeking a refund can email High Noon at consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com.

Other states impacted by the recall include Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

