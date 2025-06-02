Emmy-Winning TV Personality Dies At Age 54

John Brenkus also co-created the show he appeared on, ESPN's Sport Science.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away," a message on his X account posted late Sunday night, June 1, stated, noting that "he had been battling depression" and that he died on Saturday, May 31.

"John lost his fight with this terrible illness," the announcement stated.

Sport Science began as an hour-long program on Fox Sports Network starting in 2007, before becoming a segmented show after moving to ESPN in 2010, where it ran until 2017.

During that time, the show was nominated for nine Emmy awards, winning four times.

He was co-founder of Base Productions, which produced Sport Science, founder of Brinx.TV, and wrote The New York Times bestselling book The Perfection Point, which explored what the limits are for nine athletic events.

A University of Virginia graduate, Brenkus grew up in Vienna, Virginia, and attended James Madison High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.