Elon Musk Steps Back From America Party Plans, Report Says

The billionaire entrepreneur, who just last month declared the formation of the so-called America Party after a poll on his X social media platform, is now quietly backing away from the idea, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 20 that Musk has essentially abandoned his third-party ambitions, opting instead to nurture relationships with key Republican figures — most notably Vice President JD Vance, who is viewed by some as a likely presidential contender for 2028.

The move comes after more scientific polling showed far less public enthusiasm for the America Party than Musk’s initial X poll suggested.

Musk’s flirtation with a new political force began on Friday, July 4, when he asked his X followers if they wanted “independence from the two-party system.”

With over 65 percent voting yes, Musk announced the America Party’s formation the next day, promising to “give you back your freedom.” But details were scarce, and critics — including former President Donald Trump — were quick to pounce.

Now, Musk’s team has reportedly canceled meetings with third-party organizers, signaling a return to his business roots and a desire not to alienate Republican allies.

For now, the America Party is on hold, and Musk’s political future remains as unpredictable as ever.

