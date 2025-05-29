Elon Musk Separates From White House After Slamming Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'

The Tesla CEO confirmed his departure on X on Wednesday, May 28, where he thanked Trump for "the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending."

Musk's separation from the White House comes one day after he expressed disappointment in Trump's domestic policy bill — which the president calls his "big, beautiful bill" — telling CBS's "Sunday Morning" that the bill undermines DOGE's work.

According to the NY Times, Musk remains on good terms with the president despite being "disillusioned with Washington."

The Tesla CEO had been appointed to oversee DOGE and initially set out to cut $2 trillion in federal spending waste. However, Musk later said that the "best-case outcome" would be cutting at least half that.

As of press time, DOGE claimed it had saved $175 billion, just under 9% of Musk's initial goal.

In separating from Washington, Musk concluded: "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

