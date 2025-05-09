Elmo's LinkedIn Goes Viral After Federal Layoff — Yes, You Read That Right

With the president canceling certain grants that will greatly impact PBS, the historic puppet is looking for a job, according to a hilarious — and sad — "LinkedIn" post that went viral on social media.

"Unfortunately, Elmo was recently laid off because of the federal budget cuts," the post on a since-deleted account reads. "Elmo worked at Sesame Street for 45 years. Elmo is sad. Elmo loved his time at Sesame Street."

Following President Trump signing an executive order to halt federal funding to PBS — the station that created a muppet called "Donald Grump" — Elmo found himself job hunting, joining millions of college grads reaching out to prospective employers.

He said he is open to full-time or freelance positions.

"Elmo is looking for his next opportunity. Elmo is good at so many things. Like hugs. Elmo LOVES giving hugs," the post reads. "Elmo can also recognize the letter E, spell his name, feel empathy, sing 'Elmo's Song, and ask how you are doing."

Elmo said that he will miss his friends on Sesame Street, particularly Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Ernie, Bert, Abby, Grover, and Count, though he did ask for an assist to help aid PBS, NPR, and other public media outlets that are threatened by cuts from the administration.

"If you hear of any opportunities, or want a hug, let's connect," the muppet wrote. "And if you want to help Elmo and his friends, please urge your local congressperson to save Public Media."

According to Deadline, citing "Sesame Workshop," the post was from a fake account, though they stated a "shared commitment to using the power of public television to bring critical early learning to children across the country."

The administration has proposed measures that will "immediately devastate local stations," according to Protect My Public Media.

"Defunding or restricting funds for public media wouldn’t just disrupt these services — it could force stations to shut down entirely, especially in rural and underserved areas, leaving millions of Americans without access to these essential resources," officials stated.

Despite the threat facing PBS and other public media, Elmo still sees the world through rose-colored glasses.

"While Elmo is sad, Elmo is excited for what's next. And one more thing: Elmo loves you."

This isn't the first time Elmo has gone viral on social media. In 2024, Elmo sent out a tweet "checking in," garnering some hilarious comments from major brands and celebrities. The genius behind it all was a 26-year-old Wayne native and Hoboken resident.

