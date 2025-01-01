Elizabeth Mom Killed Less Than 24 Hours After Nightclub Proposal (Developing)

Naket "Naky" Trinidad was killed just one day after her boyfriend proposed to her at a local nightclub, leaving her family and community reeling, according to family members, Daily Voice sources, and friends.

A video shared on Facebook captured the joyful moment Trinidad accepted her boyfriend’s proposal at Bamboleo Night Club on Dec. 29. "I love you baby," Vdj Melo captioned the clip.

Friends and loved ones flooded the post with congratulations and excitement, celebrating the couple’s future together. But within 24 hours, those messages of joy turned into condolences as news of Trinidad’s death spread.

A spokesperson for the Union County Prosecutor's Office did not return Daily Voice's information request placed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Trinidad has not been officially identified by authorities, but her family in a GoFundMe campaign says she was fatally attacked on Dec. 30. Sources tell Daily Voice that the call came in around 9 a.m. that morning, bringing authorities to a home on Florida Street. It wasn't long before the scene was deemed a crime scene.

“Naky was senselessly taken from us in an act of evil," reads a GoFundMe campaign launched by Trinidad's aunt, Yolanda. "This horrible act by someone she trusted left her two children without either parent and with very little options for their future.”

The family described the challenges they now face. Trinidad, who had no other family in New Jersey, is survived by her two young daughters, the campaign says. Her relatives in Florida are working to manage her affairs while her aunt is taking care of arrangements in New Jersey.

The GoFundMe campaign aims to cover funeral and memorial expenses and provide for Trinidad’s daughters. “I am doing all I can to ensure her young daughters are safe and have the things they need,” her aunt said.

The video of the nightclub proposal continues to circulate on social media, a haunting reminder of the happiness that was cut short. The comments section now includes an outpouring of grief, with friends and family expressing disbelief and heartbreak over the sudden loss.

