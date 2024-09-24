'Edge Of Luxury Living:' Contemporary Mansion With Views Of GWB, Lady Liberty Lists For $4.5M

"Introducing the Edge of Luxury Living," reads the listing for the six-level home at 6 Columbia Ave., in Cliffside Park.

The listing went live on Tuesday, Sept. 24, with Tony Nabhan of Keller Williams Realty.

“This modern home is a once-in-a-lifetime type of property,” Nabhan said. “The views are breathtaking. It belongs in Beverly Hills.”

The six-level home, which is situated on a bluff, was completed in 2024 and includes five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and sits on a quarter-acre lot. The exclusive enclave echoes the modern brilliance of the California Coast and served as the set of a music video in early September.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop deck, four balconies, multiple lounges, an outdoor kitchen, and an infinity pool overlook perfectly capture views of the George Washington Bridge and the Statue of Liberty.

Other luxury amenities include an oversized designer kitchen, radiant heating throughout, high-end tile TileBar bathrooms, the latest in-home automation with Lutron lighting, smart/motorized shades, and more.

Click here for the complete listing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.