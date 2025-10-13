Eagles Key Defender Abruptly Retires After Loss To Giants: 'I'm Forever Grateful'

Za'Darius Smith announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Monday, Oct. 13. The 33-year-old edge rusher's decision came about five weeks after joining the Eagles.

Smith's retirement is a significant loss for Philly's pass rush, which was already depleted due to rookie Nolan Smith Jr. landing on the injured reserve with a triceps injury. According to Pro Football Talk, the Eagles will need to rely on Joshua Uche, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson, and Azeez Ojulari in their edge rushing rotation.

The three-time Pro Bowler started his NFL career in 2015 as a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of the University of Kentucky.

"I knew this day would come — but now that it's here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected," Smith posted. "Who would've thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years!"

Smith played four seasons with the Ravens, appearing in 58 games with 119 combined tackles, 18.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. His 45 combined tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2018 earned him a four-year, $66 million deal with the Green Bay Packers.

In Green Bay, Smith delivered back-to-back standout seasons. He started all 16 regular-season games in both 2019 and 2020, recording at least 12.5 sacks and 52 tackles in each season.

Smith then struggled with back injuries, only making two appearances in 2021, and was released after the season. He went on to play with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions before joining Philadelphia on a one-year, $9 million contract signed on Friday, Sept. 5.

As an Eagle, Smith played in five games, starting two, and totaled 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks. His final game was a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, where he logged one assisted tackle on a season-low 17 snaps.

In his Instagram message, Smith thanked fans and reflected on how football shaped his life.

"This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league," he wrote. "Football has transformed my life and my family's lives forever — and for that, I'm forever grateful."

During his career, Smith launched a charity called the Za'Darius Smith GOoD Life Foundation.

"This career has taken me across the world — from earning my first passport stamp to visit countries I only saw on maps, to helping me start a foundation that gives back to my community," said Smith. "There have been challenges along the way, but the rewards have outweighed them all and helped me learn, grow, and evolve as a man."

Smith ends his NFL career with 343 combined tackles, 70.5 sacks, and 10 forced fumbles.

