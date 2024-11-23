Recall Involving Bagged Carrots Expanded: See List Of Supermarkets, Products

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 39 people across 18 states have been sickened.

The outbreak has resulted in 15 hospitalizations and one death. The recall initially began earlier this month when reports of illnesses linked to Grimmway Farms’ bagged carrots surfaced.

The recall now covers multiple brands of organic whole and baby carrots distributed by Grimmway Farms. Affected brands include:

365,

Bunny Luv,

Cal-Organic,

Compliments,

Full Circle,

Good & Gather,

GreenWise,

Grimmway Farms,

Marketside,

Nature's Promise,

O-Organic,

President's Choice,

Raley's,

Simple Truth,

Sprouts,

Trader Joe's,

Wegmans,

Wholesome Pantry.

States where illnesses linked to the carrots have been reported are:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Wyoming.

Washington (eight) has the most reported illness, with New York and Minnesota each reporting five.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for these recalled products and discard them or return them to the place of purchase. The CDC noted that carrots currently on store shelves are unlikely to be affected but warned that contaminated products may still be in homes.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms after consuming carrots should seek medical attention immediately.

For a full list of recalled products and additional information, visit the CDC’s outbreak page.

This outbreak has brought nationwide attention to the risks associated with foodborne illnesses and underscores the importance of checking food safety alerts.

