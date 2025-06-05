DWI Driver Injures 4 While Fleeing Cops In Clifton: PD

Junior Chiuz, 22, was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord that ran a red light on Market Street and turned onto Allwood Road without signaling around 8:54 p.m. Saturday, May 31, according to Lt. Robert Anderson of the Clifton Police Department.

Officer Mohammad Badwan, who was on patrol in the area, tried to stop the car near Allwood Road and Mt. Prospect Avenue. But instead of stopping, Chiuz sped up, turned off his headlights and tail lights, and drove onto the wrong side of the road near Brookwood Road, Anderson said.

Chiuz continued westbound on Clifton Avenue and slammed into two other cars near Olga B Terrace, Anderson said.

When Officer Badwan reached the crash site, he ordered Chiuz to exit the vehicle. Chiuz was then arrested with help from Officer Leonel Flores, who responded to assist.

Chiuz had minor injuries but refused medical attention, police said.

A 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in a Land Rover Range Rover were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Anderson said.

Two men in a Chevy Silverado, a 68-year-old and a 25-year-old, suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

“On-scene investigation revealed that Junior Chiuz exhibited signs of intoxication,” Anderson said.

Chiuz was charged with driving while intoxicated, eluding in a motor vehicle, and assault by auto. He also received several motor vehicle summonses.

