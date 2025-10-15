Dunkin' Unveils Halloween Lineup With New Drink, Spooky Favorites

The coffee and doughnut giant announced its specials for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The seasonal items will join Dunkin's other fall menu offerings like the Cereal N' Milk Latte and pumpkin-flavored pastries.

The Halloween specials are highlighted by the new Candy Bar Signature Latte, which is available hot or iced. The limited-time beverage blends chocolate, toffee, pretzel, and peanut butter flavors with espresso, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and crushed candy bar pieces.

Dunkin's Spider Donut is also returning to the bakery case. The purple-frosted donut is topped with a Glazed Chocolate Munchkin "spider," complete with chocolate drizzle for legs and vanilla icing eyes.

After debuting in 2024, the Halloween Munchkins Bucket is coming back with a new look. The bucket has a purple Spider Donut lid and Halloween-themed design filled with 50 assorted doughnut holes, including chocolate and orange sprinkle-covered Munchkins.

Classic chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry frosted doughnuts are also getting a seasonal update with festive Halloween sprinkles through the end of October.

Dunkin' is also selling a new Spider Donut merchandise line online at DunkinRunsOnMerch.com and at select stores. The collection includes straw buddies, keychains, plush toys, and even a Spider Donut onesie costume.

Rewards members can earn bonus points all month long, including 100 extra points for Monday mobile orders through Oct. 27, along with triple points on donut and Munchkins orders from Wednesday, Oct. 29 through Halloween.

