Dunkin' Turning Your Iced Coffee Into Support For Kids In Need: Here's How

Dunkin' is holding its annual Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, June 18. For one day, $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at participating Dunkin' locations will be donated to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, which helps children battling hunger or illness.

Every dollar raised stays local, supporting health and hunger relief programs in nearby neighborhoods.

"Whether you're grabbing your go-to Iced coffee or refreshing cold brew, every sip on June 18 supports the communities that keep us running," said Victor Carvalho, the charity's board chair. "It's a simple idea that's changing lives: drink joy in, we'll give joy out. Every sip on June 18 goes further than you think – helping kids and families in your own neighborhood feel seen and supported."

This is the fourth year of Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day and it's become one of the brand’s most impactful annual fundraisers. The event raised $2.1 million in 2024, funding grants for programs like music and art therapy, patient milestone celebrations, and facility dogs for pediatric patients.

You can also support the charity effort online.

Starting June 18, all proceeds on ShopDunkin.com will go to the foundation while supplies last. Dunkin' is bringing back fan-favorite items like wedding merchandise and branded duvet covers.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation said it has donated more than $60 million to support children in need since 2006.

