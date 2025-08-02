Dunkin' Ad Featuring Gavin Casalegno Sparks Outrage Over 'Genetics' Line

Fresh on the heels of American Eagle's "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign, which was called out for purported racist undertones, the breakfast franchise introduced The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Gavin Casalegno promoting its Golden Hour Refresher drink.

During the ad, which went viral on social media with more than 13,000 likes on TikTok alone, Casalegno references his "golden tan," which he attributes to the beverage.

"This tan? Genetics," he said. "I just got my color analysis back and guess what? Golden summer."

He then lounged on a chair outside a pool, where he added, "I can’t help it. Every time I drink a Dunkin’ Golden Hour Refresher, it’s like the sun just finds me. So if sipping these refreshers makes me the King of Summer, guilty as charged."

The public had mixed reactions to the latest ad created to stir up controversy.

"You had the easiest W, all you had to do was NOT be (S)tarbucks and stay unproblematic," one TikToker wrote. "Now I gotta boycott Dunkin."

Another questioned, "genuinely what does a drink have to do with genetics???"

"These tantrums are because the rest of the sane public knows that the attempt to alter human genetics - what we are born with - is impossible," another person wrote. "Any efforts to change that is either cosplay or delusion."

Not everyone was mad about the ad, however.

"Why are people crying about this ad? I don't get it. The ad is fine also the model is gorgeous," one YouTube user commented on Dunkin's official page.

Another posted: "Love it! Hilarious! Where do I get a color analysis? Good job, Dunkin! But, ... couldn't you recruit Sydney Sweeney?"

Others provided alternative options as they brushed off the latest ad from Dunkin'.

"Dunkin’ Donuts supports a Zionist, pro-lifer, misogynist, cheater, anti-vaxxer, homophobe, Republican, and transphobe," a former customer fumed. "Don’t give them your money- Tim Hortons is way better!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.