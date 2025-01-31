DUI Hawthorne Pickup Driver Sentenced In Crash That Killed Music Producer Set To Wed

William M. Clark, who was 38 at the time of the crash, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 30, before Bergen County Superior Court Judge Kevin Purvin, in the crash that killed Harole Almonte, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors had sought a seven-year sentence, but Clark ultimately received six years, subject to New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA), meaning he must serve 85% of his sentence before parole eligibility.

On Oct. 5, 2023, Clark had just left Duffy's Tavern in Paterson when his 2013 GMC Sierra crossed over the double-yellow line on Wagaraw Road near Maple Avenue in Fair Lawn around 8:30 p.m., authorities previously said. His truck struck Almonte’s motorcycle before crashing head-on into a utility pole.

Almonte, also from Hawthorne, was rushed to the trauma unit at St. Joseph’s University Hospital, where he died during surgery, officials said.

Almonte had a growing presence in the music industry, with more than 6,000 Instagram followers and 4,500 Facebook fans. He was engaged to Kaelyn Press and was planning their future together.

A passionate artist and mentor, Almonte founded EIYAM Academy, a program dedicated to teaching focus, discipline, and self-control while helping members achieve their dreams, his obituary on the Scilleri-Arnold Funeral Home website says.

On Instagram, EIYAM Academy's bio reads: "We help talented individuals overcome stage fright, fear of being in the spotlight, & have a strong physical presence in any room."

Almonte worked with Grammy-winning producers and surrounded himself with legends in the industry.

