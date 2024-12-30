DUI Driver Wanted In Deadly Garden State Parkway Crash Arrested At JFK Airport, Prosecutors Say

U.S. Marshals arrested 52-year-old Chaudhry Yousaf at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 30. Yousaf's last known address was in Valley Stream, New York.

Yousaf was originally charged in the crash that happened on the southbound side of the parkway on Saturday, March 28, 2009. Troopers responded to the scene near milepost 77 in Berkeley Township.

Investigators said Yousaf was driving a black Lincoln Town Car when he veered out of control and hit a road sign. The car plunged into a wooded area and struck a tree.

Two passengers from Queens, NY, were in Yousaf's car during the crash. A 32-year-old woman was treated for her injuries at Community Medical Center and released from the Toms River hospital.

Harris Kahn, 26, was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the Neptune hospital on Sunday, Mar. 29, 2009.

At the scene, troopers said Yousaf appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested for driving under the influence and brought to Community Medical Center for minor injuries.

After Kahn’s death, Yousaf was charged with vehicular homicide and taken into custody. He posted $150,000 bail on Monday, Mar. 30, 2009, and was released from jail.

Yousaf then failed to appear for a court hearing on Friday, Feb. 5, 2010. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest and he remained a fugitive until his recent capture.

Yousaf was extradited to New Jersey on Friday, Dec. 27, and held in the Ocean County Jail.

