DUI Driver Kills Motorcyclist In Passaic County, Prosecutor Says

Johnny Aguilar, of Carlstadt, was operating a Ford Excursion when he struck a 59-year-old motorcyclist at the intersection of Paulison Avenue and Pennington Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Chief of Police Luis Guzman said.

Arriving officers found the victim, Carlos Oscario-Rodriguez, in the middle of the intersection, Valdes and Guzman said. Oscario-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

An investigation found Aguilar’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit at the time of the collision, Valdes and Guzman said.

Aguilar was charged with death by auto and operating under the influence, records show. He remains in custody awaiting his first appearance at Central Judicial Processing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

