DUI Driver Flees Scene Without Child Rescued By Concerned Citizens In Passaic County: Cops

The unsettling incident unfolded at approximately 2:50 p.m. Thursday, April 24, when Wayne police officers were called to Terhune Drive and Alder Avenue, Wayne Police Capt. Daniel Daly said.

There, officers learned that a vehicle operated by Seyon Rodriguez, of Pompton Lakes, had left the roadway and struck a mailbox, according to Daly.

Witnesses told police that the driver seemed to be under the influence and had a child in the front seat. They said the man drove off, stopped again near Noreen Lane, and crawled under the car to remove something lodged underneath.

“Alert and conscientious citizens seized the opportunity to rescue a young child who was seated in the front seat of the suspect vehicle and not in a child safety seat,” police said.

The driver got back in the car and fled — without the child.

Officers found the crash site and located the child. Other officers tracked the vehicle and the suspect to a second crash scene just over the border in Oakland.

At that scene, police said the driver “appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests.” He was arrested and brought to Wayne Police Headquarters.

The child was turned over to a family member.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Assault by Auto

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Driving Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence with a Minor

Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Breath Test

Failure to Use a Child Safety Seat

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Careless Driving

Reckless Driving

Other offenses

Rodriguez was charged on a warrant and taken to the Passaic County Jail Intake Hub, pending a detention hearing, according to Daly.

Police did not release the child's age nor did they identify the child's relationship to Rodriguez.

