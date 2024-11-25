DUI Driver Arrested After Train Collides With Car On Tracks In Bergen County: Officials

The collision happened at approximately 5:40 p.m., west of the Plauderville Station in Garfield, an NJ Transit spokesperson said. The crash involved Port Jervis Line train #55, which departed Hoboken at 5:16 p.m. and was heading to Port Jervis.

Two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash but were not injured. Approximately 450 passengers and crew on board the train were also unharmed.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, NJ Transit officials said.

Rail service between Plauderville and Broadway stations is currently suspended in both directions as New Jersey Transit Police lead the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.