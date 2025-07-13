Overcast 75°

DUI Crash In Beachside Vacation Spot Leaves Cyclist Badly Injured, Police Say

A 21-year-old international student was seriously injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him in the heart of Rehoboth Beach, a popular Delaware vacation destination, police said.

 Photo Credit: Rehoboth Beach Police Department
Zak Failla
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, in the 300 block of Rehoboth Avenue, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.

Investigators say Megan Smith, 20, of Lewes, was driving a Jeep Wrangler westbound on Rehoboth Avenue when she hit the cyclist, who was in the area on a J-1 visa. 

The crash caused potentially life-threatening injuries, police said after the cyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital by paramedics.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with a host of traffic and alcohol-related offenses — as well as possession of a fake ID.

She was charged with:

  • Forgery;
  • Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol;
  • Failure to have insurance identification;
  • Inattentive driving;
  • Failed to remain within a single lane;
  • Failure to report a collision involving alcohol or drugs;

Police say that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed. 

