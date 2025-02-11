DUI Benz Driver Found Lying Outside Car In Ridgewood Following Multiple Crashes: Cops

The unidentified Paramus man was behind the wheel of a 2018 blue Mercedes Benz AMG when he collided with the DPW truck and two other vehicles at Maple and Ackerman avenues in Glen Rock around 10:30 a.m., Ridgewood Police Lt. John Chuck said.

The driver fled northbound on Maple Avenue and struck multiple utility poles on the 300 block, Chuck said.

Responding officers found the driver unresponsive and lying face down outside the vehicle, according to Chuck. Immediate life-saving measures were taken, including the administration of Narcan. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed by Ridgewood Fire and Valley Paramedics to Hackensack Meridian University Medical Center (HUMC) for further treatment.

The driver has been issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, including charges of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Possession of an Open Container. The incident is currently under investigation by the Ridgewood Traffic Safety Unit, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit (BCPO FAIU), and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit (BCSD BCI).

Glen Rock Police and Ridgewood Emergency Services also assisted.

