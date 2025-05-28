Light Rain 60°

SHARE

Parents Left Young Kids Home Alone So They Could Drink In NJ Beach Town: Cops

Two New Jersey parents were arrested and charged after they left their kids- including a 1-year-old- home alone in a beach town over Memorial Day Weekend, authorities said.

Brigantine

Brigantine

 Photo Credit: Bookfan Wikipedia
Sam Barron

Felix Rodriguez, 43 and Lydia Monterrosa, 38, of Jersey City, left two children, ages 8 and 1, at a home in Brigantine on Sunday, May 25, Brigantine police said.

At 8:45 p.m., police were flagged down and alerted to the two children in the home on the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Boulevard, officers said.

Officers found the children and called the parents, learning they were not at home nor were they nearby, police said. Officers requested the parents return home and when they did, they showed signs of impairment due to alcohol consumption, police said.

Rodriguez and Monterrosa were both arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. They were released pending a court date, police said.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE