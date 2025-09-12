Drunk NJ Man Found Sleeping In Car On I-95 In NY Almost Hits Cop After Waking Up: Police

The incident a little before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, in the town of Pelham, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said they found Ramiro Efrain Tarcoguaman, 27, of New Jersey, unresponsive inside a 2013 Chevrolet stopped in the northbound center lane.

Officers broke a rear passenger window to reach him, at which point he allegedly shifted into drive, forcing a trooper to jump out of the way as the car moved about 200 feet before stopping, according to authorities.

Tarcoguaman showed signs of impairment, police said, adding that a roadside breath test registered more than twice the legal limit.

He was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated and later provided a breath sample of 0.19 percent at the New Rochelle barracks, according to state police.

In addition to DWI – first offense and aggravated DWI, he faces several other charges and violations such as failing to obey a police officer and unsafe movement of a stopped motor vehicle, police said.

Tarcoguaman was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Pelham Court on Monday, Sept. 22.

