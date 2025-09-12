Overcast 67°

Drunk NJ Man Caught Nearly Twice Legal Limit With Child In Car On I-87 In NY, Police Say

A New Jersey man is accused of driving drunk with a child in his vehicle after being stopped for speeding on Interstate 87 in Westchester County, NY, police said. 

Photo Credit: New York State Police
The arrest happened after an incident at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, when troopers saw a 2025 Mazda CX-9 speeding northbound on I-87 and pulled it over in Ardsley, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said the driver, Jose Vargas, 39, showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, diminished reflexes, and the odor of alcohol. A child was also found in the back seat, police added.

Vargas was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law, along with speeding and other traffic violations, according to authorities.

At the Tarrytown barracks, Vargas provided a breath sample that registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 percent, according to investigators.

He was released with appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to the Village of Ardsley Court on Monday, Sept. 29.

