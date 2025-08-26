Drunk Driver Going 98 MPH Kills NJ Dad In PA Crash: DA

Andrew Ryne Hilferty, 35, was charged with Homicide by Vehicle–DUI, Homicide by Vehicle, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, Driving at Safe Speed, and Following Too Closely after the June 29 crash that killed 36-year-old Ryan Reyes of Bridgeport, New Jersey.

Pennsylvania State Police said Hilferty was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on Route 422 near mile marker 177.2 at approximately 5:26 p.m. when he slammed into the back of Reyes’ 2012 Volvo XC70. The impact forced the Volvo off the roadway, where it struck a tree and came to rest in the woods. Reyes was extricated and taken to Pottstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crash data retrieved from Hilferty’s Chevy showed he was accelerating in the seconds leading up to the crash, traveling at 95 mph five seconds before impact and 98 mph at 1.5 seconds before impact. He braked just before the collision, but his vehicle was still moving at 92 mph when it struck the Volvo. Investigators found no evidence that Reyes had braked suddenly or “brake checked” Hilferty, as he initially claimed.

According to the affidavit, Hilferty admitted to drinking “three or four beers” earlier that day at the Pottstown Fly Fox before driving home with his passenger. He failed field sobriety tests at the scene, and bloodwork later confirmed his blood alcohol content was .110, above the legal limit of .08.

Hilferty’s passenger was not injured in the crash.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Denise Ashe on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured, with conditions that Hilferty not drive. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Richard H. Welsh.

About the Victim:

Reyes, 36, was a husband, father, and respected professional. He worked as a Senior DC Process Development Manager at Rivian and previously served as a Site Operations Manager at eBay, according to his Facebook profile. He studied Operations Management at Thomas Edison State University, lived in Bridgeport, New Jersey, and was originally from Atco, New Jersey.

He leaves behind his wife Danielle and their two young sons, Lincoln, 6, and Oliver, 3, according to a GoFundMe created by his sister.

Friends and family remembered him as a “forever jokester” who loved hard and made a lasting impact on those close to him. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, July 12, at Daley Life Celebration Studio in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

To honor his memory, Park Lane Hobbies, where he frequently raced, announced a Memorial Race on Aug. 17 with all proceeds benefiting his family.

A fundraiser in his name has raised more than $61,000 to support his wife and children. Click here to donate.

