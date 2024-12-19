Drugs, Ghost Guns, Corruption: Former NJ Police Sergeant Indicted, Prosecutors Say

David Ringkamp, 43, was indicted by a grand jury, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Thursday, Dec. 19. Ringkamp was formerly a Union Beach resident.

The investigation into Ringkamp began in December 2021. New York State Police identified Nicholas D’Ambrosio of Millstone as someone purchasing kits to assemble ghost guns, which are illegal in New Jersey.

Investigators said D’Ambrosio, 33, was seen bringing the kits to his vape shop JR Vapors. Ringkamp and his now-former wife were then spotted helping D’Ambrosio hide the gun parts in Ringkamp’s vehicle after D'Ambrosio learned police were watching him.

Police stopped Ringkamp's vehicle and he identified himself as a Middletown sergeant. Officers searched the vehicle, uncovering ghost gun kits, cocaine, and methamphetamine pills.

Searches at the vape shop revealed more than 25 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, a fully assembled ghost gun, and evidence of illegal marijuana sales. Another search at Ringkamp’s home several days later revealed more drugs, including cocaine and anabolic steroids.

Prosecutors said Ringkamp abused his access to law enforcement databases, conducting unauthorized searches on D’Ambrosio and others over a three-year period. Ringkamp was also suspected of deleting text messages to hinder the investigation.

Ringkamp was charged with six counts of second-degree official misconduct, five counts of third-degree computer criminal activity, five third-degree drug offenses, two counts of fourth-degree hindering apprehension, two counts of fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence, as well as single counts of second-degree engaging in a pattern of official misconduct and fourth-degree obstruction of justice.

D’Ambrosio was arrested again in February for manufacturing ghost gun parts and additional drug charges. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in state prison.

State Department of Corrections records said D'Ambrosio was brought to state prison on Friday, Aug. 16. He was eligible for parole on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, and his maximum release date was listed as Thursday, Dec. 13, 2029.

Ringkamp grew up in Newtown, Pennsylvania, and attended Council Rock High School, according to his biography on the township's website. He graduated from Bloomsburg University in 2004 with a degree in marketing and biology.

Ringkamp served in the Army as an infantryman and military police officer from 2007 to 2017. He rose to the rank of staff sergeant and completed several combat deployments in Afghanistan, as well as service at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

In 2012, Ringkamp joined the Ocean City Police Department and transferred to Middletown in 2013. Over his career, he served in the patrol division and was a member of the Monmouth County Regional SWAT team.

Ringkamp was once part of Middletown's emergency service unit. He also worked as a firearms, rifle, and less-than-lethal munitions instructor.

Middletown's police chief said Ringkamp was immediately suspended without pay before he was officially fired on Friday, Apr. 22, 2022.

"The conduct alleged in this criminal indictment is egregious and disgraceful, and is an unconscionable betrayal of the former officer’s sacred oath of office and sworn duty to uphold the law," said Chief R. Craig Weber.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin praised the work of investigators in New York and New Jersey.

"We entrust police officers with power and responsibility with the expectation they will use it with integrity, serving the public and strengthening public safety," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. "These allegations represent an extraordinary violation of those duties, and the honor that comes with the badge."

A hearing in Ringkamp's case had not been scheduled as of press time.

