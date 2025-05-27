Drug Raid: $152K In Cash, Grow Tents, Shrooms Seized From Bergen County Man, Cops Say

It happened on Monday, May 20, at approximately 11:09 p.m., according to Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich.

Officers responding to Ward Street encountered Timothy S. Brown, 62, after neighbors reported a man walking up and down driveways. Brown had a “large rucksack,” police said, and began acting suspiciously near the front door of a home.

Officers handcuffed Brown and noticed that the front door to a neighboring residence was open. Officers entered the home to ensure the safety of any possible occupants, where they saw numerous indicators of drug distribution and manufacturing, the sergeant said.

A search warrant was obtained and executed by Det./Lt. T. O’Shaughnessy and Det. DiGuglielmo, who discovered:

1.41 lbs. of marijuana

1.25 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms

2 grow tents

2 marijuana plants

$152,200 in cash

Brown was charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Distribution of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of property obtained through criminal activity

He was turned over to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department.

Fair Lawn Police Chief Joseph Dawicki reminds the public that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

