Drones Banned Over Another 9 NJ Towns: Here's Where

The FAA’s move, announced Monday, Dec. 30, comes in response to a spate of drone sightings near "critical New Jersey infrastructure," as previously reported by Daily Voice.

On Dec. 19, the FAA issued 22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR), barring drones from certain areas. Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, more were added.

Now, with the latest additions, the no-fly zone just got a whole lot bigger.

Drone enthusiasts, take note: If you’re planning a New Year’s flyover in these newly banned areas (marked with one asterisk for Dec. 30 and two for Dec. 24), you’ll need to rethink your flight path. The restrictions will remain in place through Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, so your buzzing gadgets will have to sit tight for a few more weeks.

Check your maps, drone operators—there’s no winging it here.

Absecon**

Atlantic Highlands*

Avenel**

Bayonne

Bayville**

Belford (multiple areas)

Branchburg

Brick**

Bridgewater**

Burlington

Camden

Cedar Grove

Clifton

Colts Neck**

Columbus**

Delran**

Edison

Elizabeth

Evesham

Fort Hancock*

Gloucester

Hamilton

Hancocks Bridge

Harrison

Highlands*

Howell**

Jersey City

Kearny

Linden (multiple areas)

Lebanon

Metuchen

Neptune**

North Brunswick

Paulsboro (two areas)*/**

Perth Amboy**

Pleasantville**

Port Reading*

Sewaren

Short Hills**

Somerset**

South Brunswick

South Kearny*

Wall Township**

Westampton

West Brick**

West Creek**

West Deptford**

Westville*

Winslow

The FAA did not say why those municipalities were selected.

