Drone, K-9, Multi-Town Police Chase: Burglary Suspects Found Hiding In Woods Off Route 80

The incident began around 2:43 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, when Lincoln Park Police pursued a Honda Civic wanted in connection with a burglary, Wayne Police Capt. Dan Daly said. The chase entered Wayne via Route 202, where Officer Spencer Schoonmaker saw that the vehicle contained several occupants and was being pursued by a single Lincoln Park officer.

The suspect car lost control on the ramp from Route 23 South to Route 80 East, Daly said. Two men fled into a wooded area between the highways, while the driver continued east with Lincoln Park Police in pursuit. Officers from Wayne, Little Falls, Totowa, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office joined the search, setting up a perimeter and deploying a Wayne Police drone to scan the area.

Officers Schoonmaker and Michael Sweeney tracked the suspects on foot after hearing movement in the woods.

They found Isaiah Jenkins, 20, of East Orange, hiding by a storm sewer and took him into custody, Daly said. A short time later, the drone detected another heat signature nearby, leading officers to Dianzel Jeneo, 18, also of East Orange, who was arrested without incident. Both men were turned over to Lincoln Park Police and charged with burglary and related offenses, Daly said.

