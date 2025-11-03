Drone Finds Burglary Suspect Hiding Under Truck In Bergen County: Cops

At 1:35 a.m., Lyndhurst police sergeants Richard Jasinski and Nicholas Abruscato, along with Officers Edward Montoya, Anthony Morreale, and Jorge Fernandez, responded to 230 Clay Ave. (National Electronic Transit Corp.) on a report of two suspicious men wearing reflective vests who had entered the fenced-in property, Chief Richard Jarvis sad.

The property had recently been the target of a burglary, and a manager watching live surveillance footage off-site saw the suspects enter a box truck near the south side gate, police said.

When officers arrived, Sgt. Abruscato spotted a man wearing dark clothing, a reflective vest, and brown pants hiding underneath a box truck within the property, authorities said. Officers entered the site through an opening under the closed gate to set up a perimeter, and Sgt. Jasinski deployed a department drone, police said.

The drone helped officers locate the suspect, later identified as Roberto Antoine, 33, of Elizabeth, who was found concealing himself in a prone position beneath the truck, police said. Officers took Antoine into custody without incident.

Antoine was charged with defiant trespass, attempted burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary, police said. He was released pending his appearance in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court.

An extensive search of the property using a drone and K-9 unit did not locate a second suspect, though investigators are working to determine if one was involved, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.