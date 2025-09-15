Driver Ran Over 7 Geese In NJ, Now They Face Charges: Police

On Monday, July 14, officers responded to the Devoe Lake area of Spotswood around 6:45 p.m. and found the geese dead in the roadway, Spotswood police said. The vehicle had already fled the scene, police said.

The driver, who was not identified by police, is charged with seven counts of animal cruelty, as well as violations under New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Regulations, officers said.

Geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and police say that intentional harm constitutes a violation of both state and federal law.

