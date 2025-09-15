Fair 63°

SHARE

Driver Ran Over 7 Geese In NJ, Now They Face Charges: Police

A driver has been arrested and charged after they fatally ran over seven geese in Spotswood, authorities announced last week.

A driver was arrested for running over 7 geese.

A driver was arrested for running over 7 geese.

 Photo Credit: Muffet/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

On Monday, July 14, officers responded to the Devoe Lake area of Spotswood around 6:45 p.m. and found the geese dead in the roadway, Spotswood police said. The vehicle had already fled the scene, police said.

The driver, who was not identified by police, is charged with seven counts of animal cruelty, as well as violations under New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Regulations, officers said.

Geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and police say that intentional harm constitutes a violation of both state and federal law.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE