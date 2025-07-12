Body Of Driver Recovered After Truck Plunges Off Delaware Memorial Bridge Into River (Update)

In an update Saturday, Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesman James Salmon said that the Bobtail tractor and a deceased male occupant were recovered from the Delaware River at approximately 11:10 a.m.

The driver's identity has not yet been released. All bridge lanes are open to traffic.

"Delaware State Police Marine dive unit and Holloway Terrace Fire Company were instrumental in this morning’s successful recovery operation," Salmon said. "Emergency personnel used a Hurst tool to extricate the body from the cab and Delaware Medical Examiner has taken possession of the remains."

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, July 11, when a Bobtail Tractor heading southbound into Delaware veered across three lanes of traffic, crashed through a concrete wall near the bridge’s Delaware anchorage, and disappeared into the river, the DRBA said.

The impact of the crash caused the concrete wall to collapse, and the truck careened into the water, officials said. No other vehicles were involved.

The truck cab was located in the river later Friday, according to the DRBA.

Emergency crews have remained on the scene throughout the weekend, including dive and marine units from the Delaware State Police, New Castle County Emergency Management, Wilmington Police, DNREC, Wilmington Fire Marine Unit, Holloway Terrace and Minquadale Fire Companies, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The crash occurred on the downslope of the Delaware-bound span of the bridge, which connects Salem County, NJ, to New Castle County, DE, according to NJ Advance Media.

