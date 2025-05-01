Driver Narrowly Escapes Death When NJ Transit Train Slams Vehicle On Tracks (Photos)

The crash happened around 5:26 p.m., when an eastbound train not in passenger service hit a vehicle on the Bergen County Line near Radburn Station in Fair Lawn, according to NJ Transit.

Miraculously, the driver survived the impact and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not released.

There were no customers on board, NJ Transit said. No injuries were reported to the train crew.

Service was temporarily suspended but has since resumed.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is investigating how the car ended up on the tracks.

