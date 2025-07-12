Driver Killed, Passenger Injured As SUV Bursts Into Flames In Late-Night NJ Crash: State Police

Troopers responded around 11:19 p.m. Friday, July 11 to the scene of a crash on County Road 519 South at milepost 42.8 in White Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

A preliminary investigation found that a Hyundai SUV was traveling south when it veered off the roadway to the right, struck a large rock and a utility pole, and overturned, Lebron said. The SUV then became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Jacqueline Bernette Breeland of Mahanoy City, PA, died from her injuries, police said.

A passenger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

