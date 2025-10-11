Driver Ejected, Killed In Fiery I-295 Crash, State Police Say

Rasah Harris, 45, was traveling south on I-295 in an unknown make and model vehicle when he lost directional control around 1:12 a.m. near milepost 9.4 in Logan Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper II Christopher Postorino.

The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, struck a parked Kia passenger vehicle, and then continued into a wooded area, where it hit trees and a fence, Postorino said.

As a result of the collision, Harris was ejected and killed, Postorino said. The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available, police said.

