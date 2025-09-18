Driver Crosses Double-Yellow Line, Dies In Dump Truck Crash: Njsp

The crash happened around milepost 121.7 on Route 206 north in Sandyston Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper II Christopher Postorino said.

A Nissan passenger car operated by Richard Dudley, of Madison, was traveling south on Route 206 when it crossed the double yellow line into the northbound lane, Postorino said. The Nissan struck a northbound Kenworth dump truck.

Dudley was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, police said. The driver of the Kenworth suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was available Thursday, Postorino said.

