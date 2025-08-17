Driver, 27, Ejected Through Sunroof, Killed In NJ Farm Field Crash: Cops

On Saturday, Aug. 16, at approximately 7:49 p.m., Franklin Township police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 800 block of Marshall Mill Road, authorities said. Officers discovered a 27-year-old male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“Emergency medical services were immediately initiated and the victim was transported via medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” police said in the report.

The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Marshall Mill Road “in an attempt to negotiate a bend when the driver lost control,” police said. The car left the roadway to the right and entered a farm field, where soft soil caused it to overturn several times before coming to rest about 326 feet from the road, authorities said.

“The driver was ejected from the vehicle through the sunroof,” police said. No other occupants were in the car at the time of the crash.

The Franklin Township Police Department was assisted by Gloucester County EMS, Inspira Medics, and the Malaga Fire Company.

