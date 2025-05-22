Driver, 24, Intentionally Crashes Head-On Into Another Vehicle In Bergen County: Prosecutor

Patrick J. McArdle, of Ridgefield Park, was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic traveling north on Bergen Turnpike when he crossed over the painted double-yellow line into southbound traffic Wednesday, May 21, in Ridgefield Park, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

McArdle’s Civic struck a Toyota Corolla. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

According to the criminal complaint, McArdle and the victim were total strangers.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fatal Accident Task Force responded to the scene and launched a joint investigation with Ridgefield Park Police. The investigation revealed that McArdle intentionally drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic, striking the other vehicle, Musella said. Police did not cite a motive.

McArdle was arrested the same day and charged with second-degree aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and issued multiple motor vehicle summonses.

He remains hospitalized in police custody with non-life-threatening injuries, pending his first court appearance in Hackensack.

