Driver, 22, Killed In Fiery Dump Truck Crash That Set NJ Woods Ablaze, Cops Say

The deadly wreck happened at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, April 28, on Pasadena Road near Mount Misery Road in Manchester, according to Manchester Township police.

When officers arrived, they found a 2023 silver Toyota Highlander overturned on the grass shoulder of southeast Pasadena Road and a 2023 red Kenworth dump truck smashed into a tree on the opposite side. Both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Toyota, Jack P. Lisowsky, 22, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck driver, a 51-year-old Toms River woman, suffered a complaint of pain to her lower body, police said.

Police said the Toyota was heading southeast on Pasadena Road when it crossed the centerline and struck the dump truck traveling in the opposite direction. After the crash, the SUV flipped and landed on its roof, while the dump truck veered off the road, hitting several trees before coming to a stop against a tree on the northeast side.

The crash sparked a large fire that spread through the woods and into a nearby grass field, prompting a massive emergency response and shutting down the road for several hours.

The fire and rescue response included units from:

Manchester EMS

New Jersey State Forest Fire Service

Whiting Volunteer Fire Department

Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst Fire Department

Forked River and Woodland Township Volunteer Fire Departments

Ocean County Sheriff’s Department

New Jersey State Police

and more.

The crash remains under investigation, but “failure to maintain lane is the primary contributing factor,” police said.

The investigation is being led by Patrolman Conner Yatauro of the Manchester Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

