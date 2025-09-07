Overcast 63°

Dramatic Change In Weather Pattern Arrives After Potent Thunderstorms Tear Through Northeast

After a day of roaring thunder, pounding rain, and howling winds, the Northeast is in for a dramatic cooldown as autumn-like air sweeps into the region.

A wedge of dry air has arrived after a cold front triggered a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for around 45 million people in 11 states on Saturday, Sept. 6.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
After morning rain and showers, there will be gradual clearing on Sunday, Sept. 7, and temperatures will climb into the 70s.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
A powerful cold front brought a night of chaos to the Northeast, with nearly 45 million people across 11 states under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

The worst of the storms, which tore through the region between 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, were packed with heavy downpours, fierce gusts, and vivid lightning, leaving behind reports of localized flooding and downed trees.

Relief is on the horizon as high pressure builds eastward on Sunday, Sept. 7. 

Morning showers will gradually clear to reveal a mainly dry and increasingly sunny day, with high temperatures climbing into the 70s.

Clouds and showers may linger along the I-95 corridor through early afternoon in cities like New York, Boston, and Washington, DC.

According to AccuWeather, the dramatic shift is part of a surge of cool Canadian air that is spreading from the Midwest into the Northeast and much of the southern US, east of the Rockies. 

Temperatures will run 10 to 10 degrees below normal for early September, with some areas experiencing conditions more typical of mid-October. 

While breezy conditions will prevent widespread frost, those venturing outside may want to grab a jacket, as wind and shade could make it feel even chillier.

The cool, crisp weather will continue into the week, with high pressure promising several days of dry conditions from northern New England through the Appalachians and Ohio Valley.

Beachgoers should be cautious, as strong northeast winds will kick up rough surf and above-normal tides, with the potential for minor coastal erosion. 

Forecasters are also watching the possibility of a developing storm offshore, which could bring more rain to coastal areas by midweek.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

