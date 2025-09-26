DPW Worker Refused To Enter Contaminated Bergen County Park, Then He Was Suspended: Lawsuit

According to a complaint filed in Bergen County Superior Court this month, Denning Park was closed on Dec. 18, 2024, after residents raised concerns about contamination linked to the nearby Lenux Corporation site. The Englewood City Council voted to conduct soil testing and blocked off the park with yellow tape until March 5.

James Evans, a laborer with the Englewood Department of Public Works, claims in the suit he was directed to clean the park on Feb. 26, while it was still closed. Evans refused, saying he wanted proof that the area was safe before entering, according to the lawsuit. Supervisor Y’Shun Fields allegedly told him, “You are refusing to do your assigned job.”

Evans says he was suspended for five days and given a corrective action notice stating: “On March 4, 2025, you were given direction by your supervisors … to perform the clean-up of Denning Park … Despite having had read to you the City Manager’s specific memorandum indicating the re-opening of the park, you continued to refuse to do the assignment.”

The lawsuit claims Evans’ coworkers, who also asked for safety documents, were not disciplined. Evans argues he was singled out in retaliation for raising safety concerns, in violation of New Jersey’s Conscientious Employee Protection Act. He says the retaliation forced him to resign, resulting in lost wages, emotional distress, and harm to his career.

The lawsuit names the City of Englewood, its Department of Public Works, supervisors Raymond Romney, Y’Shun Fields, and Wilmer Dubon, along with unidentified John and Jane Does; Daily Voice has reached out to Romney, Fields, and Dubon for comment.

Evans is seeking damages and has requested a jury trial, according to the complaint.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.