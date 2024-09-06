DPW Worker Killed In Motorcycle Crash While Riding With Friend In West Milford, Police Say

Sean McClinton, of Riverdale, was heading north on a 2022 Triumph STR north on East Shore Road when he ran off the road to the right and struck the guardrail, causing him to separate from the motorcycle around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 31, a spokesperson for the West Milford Police Department said.

The other motorcycle rider, a 22-year-old Pompton Lakes man, said he was operating a 2018 Triumph STR following McClinton north on East Shore Road and after seeing the crash, he also ran off the road to the right and struck the guardrail causing him to separate from his motorcycle, police said.

McClinton died while the other rider suffered a broken arm.

A graduate of Pompton Lakes High School in 2020, McClinton was employed at the Pompton Lakes Department of Public Works at the time of his passing, his obituary says. His obituary also says he was a Franklin (Sussex County) resident.

As of Friday, Sept. 6, the fundraiser has raised more than $2,400 on a GoFundMe launched for his family.

McClinton is survived by his parents Scott and Linda, his brother Scott, and his girlfriend, Alex along with numerous family members and friends, according to his obituary from Richards Funeral Home. He was predeceased by his brother, Joshua and his sister, Jennifer, his obituary reads.

Condolences poured in.

"Sean was one of the nicest kids I have ever had the pleasure of teaching," another mourner wrote. "Just really a kind, gentle soul! He had been so broken-hearted by the loss of his sister when I met him and we had a connection because of the sadness that sometimes plagues the spirit. My heart is so broken at this news…I am so sorry. My family and I are praying for his family and loved ones"

Visitation was held Friday, September 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home in Riverdale.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

