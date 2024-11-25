Dozen NJ Towns Serve As Backdrop For Movie 'Sweethearts' Out Thanksgiving Day

The romantic comedy starring Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga was filmed in Cranford, Jersey City, and Mahwah. Two cast members have Garden State ties: Jake Bonjiovi, son of NJ rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and former "Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Troast, of Ho-Ho-Kus, are featured actors in "Sweethearts."

According to NJ Advance Media, "Sweethearts" filmed at local homes in Newark, Demarest, Kinnelon and Cranford; as well as at the Cranford Theater, Eastman Clock Plaza, and Delice Macraons.

Other filming locations, according to the outlet, include:

Colonial Diner in Lyndhurst

Demarest Firehouse

Duffy’s Tavern in Paterson

Edison High School

Parkway Lanes in Elmwood Park

UFCW Local 1262 (United Food & Commercial Workers Union) in Clifton

West Orange Fire Station No. 3

Daily Voice has reached out to the NJ Film Commission for details.

"Sweethearts" follows two college freshmen who agree to break up with their high school significant others during Thanksgiving break. What begins as a simple pact unravels into a wild night that tests their friendship and pushes them out of their comfort zones.

Directed by Dollface creator Jordan Weiss in her feature film debut, the movie boasts a standout cast, including Caleb Hearon, Tramell Tillman, Joel Kim Booster, and Christine Taylor. Produced by New Line Cinema and Picturestart, Sweethearts brings a fresh, coming-of-age story to life with a uniquely Jersey flair.

Whether you’re a fan of rom-coms, Shipka and Hiraga, or simply love spotting New Jersey on screen, Sweethearts is a must-watch this Thanksgiving. Stream it exclusively on Max starting Nov. 28.

