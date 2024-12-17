Fair 52°

Downed Wires Shut Route 23: All Lanes Closed In West Milford

All lanes of Route 23 were closed Tuesday, Dec. 17 due to downed wires.

At the scene on Route 23.

 Photo Credit: 511NJ
Cecilia Levine
The DOT site said the incident was reported in the northbound lanes, north of Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford. 

All lanes were closed as of 12:25 p.m.

