Double-Booked: Town CFO Out At $200K Job After Leaders Find Her 2nd Gig 2,000 Miles Away

Dawn Norton said she followed all employment rules when she accepted the Wyoming job, insisting she informed Wilton leadership in advance, according to The Independent. “I was actively seeking to get the heck out of dodge because I can’t handle the work that was being dumped on me, and I was not getting any support whatsoever in hiring positions in my office,” Norton said, citing chronic understaffing and heavy workloads.

But First Selectwoman Toni Boucher and Town Administrator Matt Knickerbocker dispute that claim, saying they were never told about her other position. Both said they would have denied approval if they had known she planned to hold another full-time public office, per Good Morning Wilton.

She resigned effective on Aug. 6.

Norton’s resignation came just two days after town officials learned of her Wyoming employment. The Board of Selectmen began accepting resumes for the CFO vacancy, with a reduced salary range of $160,000 to $200,000 and narrowed responsibilities.

Norton had made $210,000, reports said.

Norton said the stress of negative attention over audit findings and an unauthorized tax credit issue fueled her decision to leave. “I want out. I’m tired of the negative that I keep getting pushed on me. People aren’t listening to the situation,” she said, per The Independent.

Greybull records show Norton began her role there in May, participating in council meetings, delivering financial reports, and signing resolutions — all while still serving as Wilton’s CFO.

