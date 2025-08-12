Door-To-Door Scam Artist Took $100K From Bergen County Homeowner, Cops Say

The incident began on May 22, when the victim answered an unsolicited knock at her door from a person offering construction, roofing, and pest control services, Rochelle Park Police said in a Tuesday, Aug. 12 release.

Police said the man began work on the home, then convinced the victim to complete a wire transfer on her phone, sending the funds to a separate bank account. Detectives identified the business owner registered to the account and recovered all of the victim’s stolen funds, police said.

On Monday, Aug. 11, the suspect, Domithill Epuechi, 58, of Irvington, responded to police headquarters, where she was charged with criminal attempt of theft by deception, a second-degree crime, according to police. She was released on a summons with a pending CJP Court date.

Police urged anyone who may have been victimized by PJ Roofing to contact their local police department.

