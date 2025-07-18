Don’t Pay That Power Bill Yet — NJ Customers Might Be Owed $300

New Jersey’s four major electric companies all raised rates June 1, and now that summer’s heat has officially kicked in, residents are reporting spikes of up to several hundred dollars on their bills.

But here’s the good news: If you’re struggling with high bills, help is here.

Utilities across the state — PSE&G, JCP&L, and Atlantic City Electric (ACE) — are now rolling out emergency relief, including free money, shutoff protection, and bill credits to help families weather the summer surge.

Atlantic City Electric (ACE): Up To $300 In One-Time Grants

ACE and nonprofit SHARES launched the Customer Relief Fund, offering up to $300 to low- and moderate-income customers. You must owe at least $250 and be past due by 60+ days.

Apply here or call 800-642-3780

Other ACE summer perks:

No shutoffs July to September

Waived reconnection fees

24-month payment plans

JCP&L: $30 Monthly Credit In July and August

JCP&L customers will get a $30 credit on their bills in July and August — with a gentle $10 payback per month from September through February.

JCP&L is also:

Waiving shutoffs through September

Waiving reconnection fees

Offering longer payment plans

Click here to learn more.

PSE&G: $30 Credit + Shutoff Protection

PSE&G is doing the same:

$30 credit in July and August

Pay back $10/month starting in September (no interest)

Shutoff protection through September

Waived reconnection fees

